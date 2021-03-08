Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia join motion to oppose federal funding for abortion

State of Ohio flags waving in front of the Statehouse in Columbus, OG. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK)—Ohio’s Attorney General, Dave Yost, joined 18 other states (including Kentucky and West Virginia) to file a joint motion with the U.S. Supreme Court to ensure that the Supreme Court can decide whether federal money can be used to fund abortion without influence from President Biden’s administration.

The motion seeks to uphold funding limitations that Congress imposed with Title X which prohibit its funds from being used to support abortion. Title X is a federal law that funds family-planning services, and the Trump administration updated federal regulations to honor that prohibition. However, President Biden issued an executive memorandum stating his intention to throw out the Trump-era regulation, which could open the door to the federal funding of abortion.

“Using Title X dollars to fund or promote abortion is against the law,” Yost said, “And I’m intervening to stop it, no matter what the president’s personal agenda may be.”

States that signed on to Ohio’s motion include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.