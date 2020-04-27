Ohio primary elections implement a new ballot system

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – Ohio’s pandemic-delayed primary election is tomorrow, but submitting your ballot will not be the same this year. Ohio voters will have to make adjustments to get their ballots in on time.

The initial date for the Ohio primary election was postponed in March due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Most poll workers are elderly and fall into the “at-risk” category. There were also concerns about people standing in lines to cast ballots on machines used by other voters.

The decision was made to have a “mail-in” election this year rather than having the traditional poll stations. Some voters, as well as a few election workers, are confused due to the deadline to send in a ballot being changed more than once.

Several say that with the new confusing process, they would be willing to take the risk and use poll stations.

We should have been able to take in our own health risk, period. Dustin Mayhew, Scioto County resident

Once the ballot is complete, the voter can either send it back through the mail or drop it off in the bin outside of the city building. As simple as that sounds, some voters expressed concerns that with this new system, their votes may not be counted.

Those who took advantage of early voting, like Scioto County resident Adam Hileman, can contact their local board of elections to make sure that their ballot was counted.

I had voted early in March. They did tell me that my (vote) was cast when I did the early voting. Adam Hileman

For those who plan on participating, your ballot must be postmarked by April 27. You can also drop off your ballot at your local county election offices in person by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the polls would normally close.

