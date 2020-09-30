Presidential debate commission to make changes ahead of next debate

CLEVELAND (AP/WOWK) – President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden continued their debate-stage clash from afar on Wednesday as the candidates competed for working-class voters in the Midwest.

Meanwhile, elected officials in both parties – and even the debate commission – dealt with the most chaotic presidential debate in memory.

The Tuesday night affair raised fresh questions about Trump’s continued reluctance to condemn white supremacy, his efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the election and his unwillingness to respect debate ground rules his campaign had agreed to.

The Commission on Presidential Debates issued a statement Wednesday saying “Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

