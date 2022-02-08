Pro-life advocates meet with lawmakers in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Monday was Pro-Life Day at the West Virginia State Capitol. People on both sides of the abortion issue weighed in on legislation currently being considered by lawmakers. Leaders with West Virginians for Life said the goal of the rally was to show support for pro-life legislation. The group supports the passage of HB 4337, the Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act.

“I think the people of West Virginia are on our side because the people of West Virginia, the Pro-life people elected the vast majority and we are so proud of them,” said Wanda Franz, President of West Virginians for Life.

Critics of the proposed legislation say abortion restrictions disproportionately impact certain West Virginians and their access to health care.

“I cannot decide for other people what is ok for them and what is the right choice for their family,” said Kaylen Barker, Communications Director for Women’s Health Center of West Virginia. “It is really not an issue that I feel comfortable being in the middle of. I have taken the stance that everybody should have access to safe and legal abortion care in West Virginia.”

Right now HB 4337 and a similar bill in the senate are still in committee.