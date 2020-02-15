Breaking News
Woman shot after domestic dispute

Sanders’ bond with Latinos gets first test of many in Nevada

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bernie Sanders

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a town hall meeting at the Carson City Convention Center in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

LAS VEGAS, NV (AP) — Bernie Sanders, a self-declared socialist from Vermont, is sometimes pigeon-holed as the hero to white college students and lefty boomers.

But his presidential campaign believes his outreach to diverse voters, especially Latinos, will be the secret to his success and there are signs that it has begun to pay off.

The first real test is Nevada’s caucus on Feb. 22, the first contest with a sizable population of Latino voters.

Following quickly are California and Texas, states that are 40% Hispanic and represent nearly half the delegates up for grabs on so-called Super Tuesday on March 3. Arizona and Florida vote two weeks later.

Strength among Latino voters could build a foundation of support that helps Sanders rack up delegates deep into the nomination process.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events