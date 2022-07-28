CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says he can now support a big Democrat spending bill before Congress.

We’ve known that Senator Manchin has been going back and forth on this issue for weeks, but now has a deal in hand.

Manchin says he is now comfortable with a plan to let Medicare negotiate the prices of prescription drugs, in hopes of bringing down the costs.

He says the Biden administration will allow the fossil fuel industry to remain a critical part of energy policy, along with the clean energy of solar and wind power.

Taxes on the wealthiest Americans and corporations would rise. Republicans are furious with Manchin, who first opposed the bill. But he he says changes now make it acceptable.

“I just felt there was an opportunity here to really give us an energy policy with security we need for our nation, but also driving down the prices, the high prices of gasoline. driving down inflation,” said Manchin.

Republicans aren’t buying it.

“And here Joe is cutting a compromise that includes a tax increase, that includes part of the Green New Deal, and stuff that’s really going to hurt West Virginia. And, you know, this compromise, it’s bad for West Virginia,” said Greg Thomas, from the Coalition for a Stronger West Virginia.

The Coalition for a Stronger West Virginia did recent polling about the state of the economy, and more than 90% said inflation was their biggest concern, and 84% are saying the nation is going in the wrong direction.

Some economists are concerned that another massive increase in government spending could also fuel higher inflation.

For his part, Senator Manchin has been saying all along that preserving the fossil fuel industry is important to national security because it creates a lot of energy that is needed for national defense.