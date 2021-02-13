Senate acquits former President Donald Trump of inciting riot at US Capitol, ending impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WOWK/AP)– History has been made as former President Trump was acquitted of inciting riot at US Capitol, ending impeachment trial.
According to the Associated Press, seven Republicans vote to convict Trump at Senate trial, most impeachment defections ever from a president’s party.
The vote was 57 – 43 for impeachment, short of the two-thirds impeachment needed for conviction.
