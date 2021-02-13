Senate acquits former President Donald Trump of inciting riot at US Capitol, ending impeachment trial

by: The Associated Press

In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks before the Senate voted to award the Congressional Gold Medal to U.S. Capitol Police offer Eugene Goodman for his actions during the Jan. 6 riot, as the Senate took a break from the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (WOWK/AP)– History has been made as former President Trump was acquitted of inciting riot at US Capitol, ending impeachment trial.

According to the Associated Press, seven Republicans vote to convict Trump at Senate trial, most impeachment defections ever from a president’s party.

The vote was 57 – 43 for impeachment, short of the two-thirds impeachment needed for conviction.

