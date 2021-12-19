Senator Machin says he won’t support Build Back Better

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This morning on national news Senator Manchin released a new decision that he won’t support Biden’s Build Back Better Act due to concerns of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation.

Manchin is concerned that the cost of Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Act will go higher than the $1.75 trillion that is allotted for it. Without this bill, the child tax credit will end this year, which allowed families to receive assistance of $300 per child per month. The final payment has already been sent out for December.

We spoke with West Virginians on their reaction to Manchin’s decision to vote against this bill.

“He’s done a lot for West Virginia. That’s one reason I like him, and he’s been in there a long time, but some people say it’s time for a change,” said Mike Rose, from West Virginia.

“I don’t think it’s very good. I think he needs to sign it. I think it would be good for the state and all of us,” said Travis Springer, from West Virginia.

“We’re really hoping that the senator will, next year after the holiday, re-engage with his colleagues in the senate and negotiate a package that he can support,” said Gary Zuckett, Executive Director of West Virginia Citizens Action.

In his explanation as to why he couldn’t vote for the bill, Senator Machin said, “I have always said, ‘If I can’t go back home and explain it, I can’t vote for it.’ Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation.”

Senator Machin said he will continue working with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address the needs of all Americans, “In a way that does not risk our nation’s independence, security, and way of life.”

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!