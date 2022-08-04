CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s two U.S. senators are often on the same page on issues, but this time they could not be further apart. The two senators are now at odds over a bill aiming to fight inflation.

The price of the bill is $740 billion and would include money to encourage the development of clean energy such as solar and wind.

It would also add more money to health care and allow Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for seniors.

The wide-ranging bill would also out a 15% corporate tax on all companies, including many high-tech firms that are very profitable but have huge tax shelters that help them out.

“One billion dollars in revenue, and they’re not going to pay anything? Or pay nothing hardly, towards helping this great country that gave them opportunity? There’s just not a fairness to the system. That’s all we’re saying,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

“In other words, for the tech companies to have to add the value of their spectrum into their book value. That’s where their taxes accelerate enormously. So I just don’t think this has been well-thought-out,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

The two said they have no hard feelings about being so far apart on this spending measure.

“She just looks at it differently and I respect where she’s coming from. And we don’t make it personal. She hasn’t made it personal. She’s come after me pretty hot on this, you know she’s my friend,” said Senator Manchin.

“We agree to disagree and this will not affect our relationship one way or another going forward. We’re on solid ground there. We’ll work where we have common ground as we always have. And I hope that’s how he responded,” said Senator Capito.

The bill has also divided many in the energy industry.

The coal associations in seven states, including West Virginia, are strongly opposed to the bill. On the other hand, the United Mine Workers of America union is in strong support of the spending measure.