CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia will not be holding a joint special session of the Legislature to deal with tax cuts and the abortion issue.

Both of these issues are highly complex and really have nothing in common, so it would have been an odd billing, according to Governor Jim Justice.

Last week, Governor Justice announced he would be calling the legislature into a special session in late July, to debate and vote on a plan to cut state income taxes by an average of 10%.

Some members of his own party, and many Democrats, have concerns.

At the same time, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says lawmakers need to clarify a law from the 1870s that outlaws abortions, now that Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Today, the Governor said the two issues will not be dealt with in the same legislative session.

“We have to give our lawmakers time to be ready. I absolutely do not think that we’ll be ready to where we can bring this issue together with the tax issue,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

Some Democrats doubt there will ever be a special session on abortion.

“It seems like the majority party has gotten what they wanted. I don’t know why they’d call a special session, quite frankly,” said Del. Kayla Young (D) Kanawha.

So the special session, which is tentatively scheduled for the week of July 24th, will only deal with the proposed tax cuts.

The abortion issue would likely have to wait until September as that is when the next legislative interim meetings will be held.

Many Democrats say if the state abortion law is changed, it should include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

With Republicans holding super-majorities in the House of Delegates and the State Senate, that appears doubtful.