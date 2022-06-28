CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It has been five days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, and West Virginia is still left wondering what comes next.

“This has to take some time to where we have extended discussions with the AG, the Attorney General, as well as the legislature and share our thoughts from the governor’s office and hear their thoughts,” Gov. Jim Justice said.

Patrick Morrisey, the Attorney General of West Virginia, expects to provide an opinion this week. Until then, West Virginia is left waiting to see if a 100-plus-year-old abortion law will be enforced.

This law would make abortion a felony for both the patient and the doctor resulting in no less than 3 years and as many as ten years behind bars.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty because there’s a lot of ambiguity in the code,” said Mike Pushkin, Chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party.

Pushkin said advocates who support abortion like him are asking for clarity.

“There are no exceptions for the victims of rape or incest,” Pushkin said. “There are no exceptions for the health of the mother, and I think that we should go in and add clarity to this.”

Despite being a Republican against abortion, Gov. Justice said he still stands for logic and reason throughout this process.

“I don’t want to impose my feelings on anyone, but I stand strongly for life,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely also stand for logic and reason, and we have to have logic and reason as we discuss and approach all these different aspects of the impacts of Roe v. Wade.”

Gov. Justice said the final decision will be reflective of the people of West Virginia.

“I think we’ll make great progress, and we’ll come out of this with the reflection of West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “And we’ll come out of it with a way that will surely comply with the law.”