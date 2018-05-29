The Real Donors Behind “Super PAC” Political Ads

“Duty and Country is responsible for the content of this advertising,” said a campaign ad attacking Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

We now know who was really behind many of the campaign attack ads that flooded the airwaves this spring. The Federal Election Commission report says, millions given by the Mountain Families PAC came from wealthy donors at the behest of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He was trying to defeat GOP candidate Don Blankenship.

“This is just going to keep repeating itself election cycle after election cycle, unless we tighten up our laws and close some of the loopholes that let these big donors and special interests put all this money in to the races without saying who they are,” said Julie Archer, WV Citizens for Clean Elections.

Democrats aren’t spared either. The “Duty and County” PAC paid lots for attack ads targeting GOP Senate candidates Evan Jenkins and Patrick Morrisey. One of the people helping to fund the effort was Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was called out by Jenkins well before the vote.

“This is a front organization to do one thing, and one thing only. And that is to prop up Joe Manchin,” said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) Former Senate Candidate, on April 23, 2018.

But loopholes in federal election law allowed the real donors to be identified, almost two weeks after the primary. As distasteful as many find that, the fall campaign is likely to be a repeat of the primary.

“I think the main course comes in the general election and we’re going to see so many PACs and so much money in West Virginia in the Senate race, that you’ll never know who contributed,” said Tom Susman, TSG Consulting.

The existence of so-called Super PACs, has been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court

“Most political analysts gree that campaign finance laws are unlikely to change soon, so we could see this type of spending again in the 2020 statewide elections here in West Virginia,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.