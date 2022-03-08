CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — No doubt about it, politics isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but these days, more and more young people are finding their passion for it.

In the West Virginia Legislature, it seems like the delegates and the senators get all the headlines. But each year, there are hundreds of school children who come here, as unsung heroes.

They are the Legislative Pages and for some, it’s perhaps the start of something big.

“It means a lot because I get to start my political career in a way,” said Cayden Marchal, a 14-year-old from South Charleston Middle School.

So what do the Pages do?

The Pages run notes between lawmakers, bring them water or refreshments, and, yes, they get to talk with delegates and senators about public policy.

Dale Lee has been a teacher for four decades and praises the page program.

“Well, you can talk about the political side and the way things happen. But when they are actually here and see the process take place, it just enforces what you are teaching in the classroom,” Dale Lee says.

The Pages all get formally introduced to the chamber, as do their parent chaperones. Many leave here enriched and inspired, including a 12-year-old Cole Holcomb from John Adams Middle School.

“I want to see how things work here at the capitol and one day, I do hope to work in politics. And that my interest is becoming a senator,” says Holcomb.

Pages can come from all 55 counties but they must be from sixth grade to twelfth grade.

As the Pages zip around the house House and Senate floors, it’s not hard to look at them and wonder, “if one day, one of them might be West Virginia’s governor.”

You can find more about the Legislative Page Program by going to the West Virginia Legislature’s website.