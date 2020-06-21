(WSPA) – Tom Petty’s family issued a statement online, saying they issued a cease and desist letter to President Trump’s campaign over use of the late singer’s song “I Won’t Back Down” at a rally.
“Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate,” they said.
The rally was held Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family says in the statement that Trump was not authorized to use the song.
“Everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this … we would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign for use of song at rally
- 6 wounded in 6 shootings in 24 hours in Cleveland
- State records 89th COVID-related death
- 1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting
- Another step in movement to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School
- CPD: 18 month old being treated for possible heroin overdose
- West Virginia resident wishes happy birthday to the Mountain State
- Historic house reopens for West Virginia Day
- Below capacity crowd for Trump during Oklahoma rally, campaign blames protests
- Morgantown woman launches website featuring all black-owned businesses in the Mountain State