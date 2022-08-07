WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) — Various Tri-State lawmakers released statements after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who voted in favor of the bill, says the historic legislation will lower record inflation by paying down national debt, reducing healthcare costs, and increasing American energy production to give gas price relief.

Sen. Manchin’s statement is below:

“For years, I have worked across the aisle to determine the most effective way to increase domestic energy production, lower energy and healthcare costs, and pay down our national debt without raising costs for working Americans. The Inflation Reduction Act is the product of that work and I am proud the Senate passed this bill that will lower the inflation taxes that have been so hurtful for West Virginian and American families. By investing in American energy production and innovative technologies the U.S. is on a path toward energy security, lower gas and home energy prices and we are leading the fight on global climate. By ensuring fairness in our federal tax code so that the largest and most profitable corporations pay their fair share, we can begin to get our financial house in order while protecting working Americans and small businesses. I look forward to seeing the U.S. House of Representatives pass this important legislation and President Biden quickly signing it into law. We are moving full steam ahead on comprehensive bipartisan permitting reform so we can efficiently and safely bring more domestic energy projects online. Congress will pass that legislation next month.” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

On the other hand, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) voted against the bill, calling it a “reckless tax-and-spending spree package, which Democrats passed on a party-line vote by circumventing regular order.” In a recent op-ed, Sen. Capito wrote that the partisan legislation would raise taxes, spend hundreds of billions of dollars, crush American energy production, and empower the IRS to target small businesses amidst record inflation.

Sen. Capito’s full response is below:

“Senate Democrats just voted to raise taxes on working families, kill West Virginia’s coal industry, and empower the IRS to spend more time snooping around Main Street. At a time of record inflation, it’s inexplicable for them to repeat the massive over-taxing, over-spending, and over-regulating mistakes already driving us into a recession. Throughout the Senate Democrats’ short-circuited process for ramming through this reckless legislation, I have spent a lot of time and energy exposing the harmful provisions in this partisan bill, while also offering bipartisan solutions. Unfortunately, however, families, employers, and workers in West Virginia already know they will soon bear the burden of this untimely, avoidable mistake.” U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Other lawmakers from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky released statements after the Senate’s bill passage. Those statements are provided below.

“This is an historic step to fight inflation, lower costs, and create jobs that corporations can’t ship overseas. For the first time in years, we are standing up to three of the most powerful special interests in Washington – we’re taking on Big Pharma to lower seniors’ drug prices, we’re taking on Big Oil to lower energy prices, create Ohio jobs and grow new industries, and we’re taking on Wall Street to rein in stock buybacks that reward CEOs at the expense of workers.” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

“Democrats have proven over and over they simply do not care about middle-class families’ priorities. Only 18% of Americans are happy with this Democrat-run economy. And they just spent hundreds of billions of dollars more of your money to prove it yet again.” U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnel (R-KY)

“Appalachian communities have suffered from the impacts of toxic pollution and climate-fueled disasters the most, as we are reminded from the floods in Kentucky we’ve seen just this past week.” Steve Patterson, Mayor of Athens, OH

“We demand boldness from our leaders in Washington. We don’t have to choose between strong climate action, a healthy economy, a robust manufacturing sector, and thriving Appalachian communities. Our greatest challenge can be our greatest opportunity, if our federal officials have the courage and vision to capture this moment. We have no more time to waste. Congress needs to act quickly to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.” Steve Williams, Mayor of Huntington, WV

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul did not release an official statement yet, but he did repost a meme to his Twitter that said: “A paper straw in a plastic wrapper. The Green Movement in a single picture,” in relation to the environmental actions included in the bill.

The legislation now moves onto the U.S. House of Representatives. To learn more about energy provisions in the bill, click here.