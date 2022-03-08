CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Senate unanimously passed Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito’s (R-WV) bipartisan resolution condemning recent bomb threats to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The resolution reaffirms the federal government’s commitment to protecting students, faculty and staff.

West Virginia has two HBCUs, West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Bluefield State College. Sen. Manchin promised efforts to protect students at those HBCUs.

“Students, faculty and staff at HBCUs, including West Virginia State University and Bluefield State College, deserve to feel safe attending school and going to work every day in a safe, secure environment.” Sen. Manchin said in a press release. “I’m pleased the Senate is taking a bipartisan, unanimous stand against these threats of violence, and I will continue to fight to protect our HBCU students, faculty and staff across the Mountain State.”

Sen. Capito stressed the importance of condemning violence to HCBUs and agreed that students, staff and faculty have a right to feel safe on campus.

“Violence and hatred have no place in our country, especially on our college campuses,” Sen. Capito said. “ … As a former guidance counselor at WVSU, it’s especially important to me that we strongly condemn these acts of violence and support our HBCU students, faculty, and staff.”

Senators Capito and Manchin were joined in the resolution by lawmakers on all sides:

Democratic senators: Chris Coons (DE), Raphael Warnock (GA), Cory Booker (NJ), John Boozman (AR), Ben Cardin (MD), Bob Casey (PA), Dianne Feinstein (CA), Chris Van Hollen (MD), Tim Kaine (VA), Tom Carper (DE), Patty Murray (WA), Ed Markey (MA), Jon Ossoff (GA), Mark Warner (VA), Elizabeth Warren (MA), Amy Klobuchar (MN), Debbie Stabenow (MI), Sherrod Brown (OH), Tammy Duckworth (IL), Richard Blumenthal (CT), Alex Padilla (CA), Dick Durbin (IL), Mazie Hirono (HI), Jeff Merkley (OR), and Jeanne Shaheen (NH).

Chris Coons (DE), Raphael Warnock (GA), Cory Booker (NJ), John Boozman (AR), Ben Cardin (MD), Bob Casey (PA), Dianne Feinstein (CA), Chris Van Hollen (MD), Tim Kaine (VA), Tom Carper (DE), Patty Murray (WA), Ed Markey (MA), Jon Ossoff (GA), Mark Warner (VA), Elizabeth Warren (MA), Amy Klobuchar (MN), Debbie Stabenow (MI), Sherrod Brown (OH), Tammy Duckworth (IL), Richard Blumenthal (CT), Alex Padilla (CA), Dick Durbin (IL), Mazie Hirono (HI), Jeff Merkley (OR), and Jeanne Shaheen (NH). Republican senators: Tim Scott (SC), Marsha Blackburn (TN), Roy Blunt (MO), John Boozman (AR), Mike Braun (IN), Richard Burr (NC), Bill Cassidy (LA), John Cornyn (TX), Tom Cotton (AR), Ted Cruz (TX), Chuck Grassley (IA), Bill Hagerty (TN), Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS), Jim Inhofe (OK), Mitch McConnell (KY), Marco Rubio (FL), Rick Scott (FL), Thom Tillis (NC) and Roger Wicker (MS).

Tim Scott (SC), Marsha Blackburn (TN), Roy Blunt (MO), John Boozman (AR), Mike Braun (IN), Richard Burr (NC), Bill Cassidy (LA), John Cornyn (TX), Tom Cotton (AR), Ted Cruz (TX), Chuck Grassley (IA), Bill Hagerty (TN), Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS), Jim Inhofe (OK), Mitch McConnell (KY), Marco Rubio (FL), Rick Scott (FL), Thom Tillis (NC) and Roger Wicker (MS). Independent: Bernie Sanders (VT).

The full resolution can be read here.