CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The federal government will not be shutting down Saturday, Oct. 1. Perhaps the most important thing is no federal employees will be furloughed, and we certainly have many of them in our region.

Mid-Friday afternoon, the U.S. House voted by only a 29-vote margin to keep the government funded through Dec. 16, 2022. That means places such as the New River Gorge National Park will not be closing, and the U.S. Mail will still be delivered.

One local member of Congress says the institution needs to spend less time on minor issues and more on keeping the nation running.

“Well, we’ve been to busy doing other things that really aren’t as important as providing, you know, our government to keep running smoothly,” said Rep. Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia.

The Continuing Resolution has now passed both the House and Senate and and goes to President Biden for his signature. But the measure will do so without permitting language to finish the Mountain Valley Natural Gas Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia that the president had promised. That deal was pulled form the bill earlier this week because it did not have enough votes to pass.

This spending measure is not just about the United States. Inside the bill there is another $12 billion in foreign aid to help Ukraine fight the war against Russia.