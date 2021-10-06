All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
US Senate confirms new federal prosecutors in West Virginia

Politics

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic Senator William Ihlenfeld on Inside West Virginia Politics, Feb. 16, 2020.

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominations for federal prosecutors in West Virginia.

William Ihlenfeld returns as the  U.S. attorney for the state’s Northern District, a position he served in under former President Barack Obama from 2010 to 2016.

Ihlenfeld was elected to the state Senate from Ohio County in 2018. Boone County Circuit Judge Will Thompson will serve as the U.S. attorney in West Virginia’s Southern District.

The Senate confirmed the pair Tuesday.

Thompson has served as a circuit judge since 2007.

He runs a court for both adult and juvenile drug offenders and envisioned the idea of a family treatment court system a decade ago.

