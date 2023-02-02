CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a bill on Thursday that would stop the Biden Administration from banning gas stoves.

A press release from Sen. Manchin’s office says the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act would stop the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) from banning gas stoves and using federal funds to create regulations that would possibly make gas stoves more expensive.

According to a report from Bloomberg News from Jan. 9, the CPSC was considering a ban on gas stoves due to possible connections between indoor pollution and childhood asthma. A CPSC Commissioner told Bloomberg that using a gas stove has a “hidden hazard.” Researchers say gas stoves are a contributor to asthma at a rate of 13%.

According to The Hill, CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric, a Biden appointee, said on Jan. 11, that he is not seeking to ban new gas stoves.

In a letter signed by Manchin and U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) addressed to Hoehn-Saric, they say that the lead-up to bans or regulations is “on the table.”

The letter says that neither the CPSC nor the Environmental Protection Agency has found that gas stoves are a “significant contributor to adverse air quality or as a health hazard.” The letter cites a 2013 study from The Lancet that found “no evidence of an association between the use of gas as a cooking fuel and either asthma symptoms or asthma diagnosis.”

For those considering switching to an electric stove, President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act includes rebates to help switch from gas to electric.