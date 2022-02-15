CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Delegate Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) has filed a civil lawsuit against the pro-life group West Virginians For Life after she received a message from the group with a photo of a KKK klansman.

Also named in the suit was former Berkeley County West Virginians For Life president Richard Demoske. In the lawsuit, Walker says she feared for her safety.

“It is impossible to comprehend the astonishment that I felt when targeted with an image of a hooded Ku Klux klansman throwing a nazi salute directed at me. The companion Facebook post presented the hate-mail for the entire world to see. These digital communications were and are designed by West Virginians for Life to harass, intimidate, and strike me with fear of violence if I continue my support of a woman’s right to choose,” Delegate Walker said.

Walker, West Virginia’s only Black female delegate received the racist email on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. At the time, Walker told 13 News that she was “outraged.”

Walker said she believes she is being targeted because she introduced a bill intended to strengthen abortion rights. Walker told 13 News that while she received the email on Feb. 1, she “took a couple of days to sit on it” due to fear.

“I had to really understand ‘Why would someone send this? To only me?’” Walker said. “I started asking questions to my fellow colleagues, ‘Did you receive any type of emails directing any hate towards you?’ And the answer was simply ‘no.’ So it was a targeted email.”

13 News cannot confirm with absolute certainty that the pro-life group alleged to have sent the email to Walker were the ones responsible for the email. In fact, one member of that group has denied that they sent the message.

While the source of the email is still not confirmed, Richard Demoske, Chapter President of Berkeley County’s chapter of West Virginians for Life, Berkeley County Right to Life apologized for creating and posting the same racist image on the group’s Facebook page. He also resigned from his position.