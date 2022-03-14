CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 West Virginia legislative session is history and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are regretting what did not get done.

The 60-day session may have come and gone, but now there’s time for the Monday morning quarterbacking.

The House of Delegates and State Senate agreed upon a $4.6 billion budget and sent it to Gov. Justice for his signature. The measure fully funds West Virginia University and Marshall University after those schools were initially targeted for potential cuts.

All state employees and school personnel will get 5% pay raises. But lawmakers were also disappointed in what did not get finished.

“I want to see our income taxes lowered. I would love to get us with other states to where we don’t have a state income tax. I think that will bring in more people, more businesses,” said Del. Kathie Hess Crouse, (R) Putnam.

“Well we haven’t done too much on opioids, or early childhood. I’m not sure we’re investing in those areas that can long-term have a positive impact,” said State Sen. Ron Stollings, (D) Boone.

The so-called Anti-Racism Act of 2022, failed to pass the State Senate by midnight Sunday.

The bill to prevent abortions in West Virginia after 15 weeks of pregnancy also failed to pass.

For many, one of the biggest disappointments was the failure to enact all of the foster care reform legislation and pay raises. But the governor says those raises will be done by dividing up money from positions that will remain vacant.