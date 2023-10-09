CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Leaders from across the nation and our region continue to respond to the outbreak of violence in the Middle East. There continues to be a shared sense of outrage.

The attack on Israel by Hamas, and the counterattack by Israel are raising concerns about even more violence escalating in the Middle East.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D) issued a statement saying: “The attack we saw on Israel is an appalling act of violence at the hands of a terrorist organization. My commitment and America’s commitment to Israel remains steadfast as they confront this continued terror.”

Other congressional offices issued similar remarks. The outrage is so strong, that even the Kanawha County Commission took the unusual step and issued a statement condemning the attack on Israel.

“I think all small governments should be involved in what’s going on with our nation. And that is to say that we need to defend Israel. We need to recognize their right to defend themselves. And we need to support them, and ally that’s been with us and this nation for a very long time,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said, “The horrific images we have seen in Israel today are just earthshaking, they’re horrifying. Women and children being tortured and murdered. It’s just unthinkable really.”

As the clean-up and burials continue across the Middle East, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D), also issued a statement saying, “I want to be clear: Israel is our oldest, strongest ally in the region and has the right to exist and the right to self-defense. I will keep working with both parties to ensure continued support for Israel.”

Kanawha County Commissioners have sent their letter of support for Israel, to all four of the state’s members of the Congressional delegation. Kanawha is the most populous county in the state and commissioners hope other counties take their lead.