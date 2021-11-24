West Virginia Representative endorsed by Andrew Yang

All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
Wheeling, WV (WTRF) A West Virginia Representative got an endorsement from Forward Party Representative Andrew Yang.

Yang made the announcement on Twitter that he was endorsing West Virginia Republican Congressman David McKinley.

Yang said “Rep. McKinley is a West Virginia Republican Congressman who supported cash relief and the infrastructure bill. He’s now running against a Trump-endorsed candidate. I’m supporting David and hope you will too.”

McKinley is up against Congressman Alex Mooney in the 2022 Republican Primary for the newly-created 2nd District.

As Yang stated, Mooney was endorsed by Donald Trump earlier this month

