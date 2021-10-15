West Virginia Reps. McKinley and Mooney drawn into same district on new congressional map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Congressmen Alex Mooney and David McKinley’s districts were merged into one Thursday after the House of Delegates approved a congressional district map which now heads to the governor for his signature.

Both Republicans made statements shortly thereafter that they intend to seek re-election next year.

Due to West Virginia’s population loss this past census, West Virginia will lose its third district, leaving it with only two.

The re-drawn map left Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-West Virginia) in the southern district and merged Mooney with McKinley’s into the northernmost district comprising of the northern and eastern panhandle of the state where they both live.

On his Facebook page, Representative David McKinley wrote in part: “Our work is not done. That’s why I will be running in the new second district. The people of the second district deserve a congressman who delivers results, not just rhetoric. They deserve a conservative fighter who is looking out for them, not their own interests.”

For his part, Representative Alex Mooney said in a statement to Politico he will “Not back down in this fight for the future of America.”

“Our nation now more than ever needs fighters who will stand toe to toe with the radical left who are attempting to turn America into a socialist nation.”

