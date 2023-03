CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A West Virginia State Senator was removed from the Senate Chamber on Friday.

According to the WV Senate Clerk, Senator Robert Karnes (R-Randolph) was removed just after 12 p.m.

Senate President Pro Tempore Donna Boley (R-Pleasants) moved to remove Karnes from the chamber after a disruption during a vote on SB 3542.