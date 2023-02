CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2023 State of the Union is Tuesday at 9 p.m. and West Virginians’ top issue is taxes.

According to Google Trends data, all 50 states – including the District of Columbia – have been searching tax-relation queries for the past seven days.

The data shows that West Virginians are also searching for include wages, social security, Russia and voting.

As of Tuesday, the top searched issues across the United States are taxes, wages, social security, health care and Russia.