CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Midterm Election is in the books and results are showing 42% of registered voters cast their ballots in Kanawha County.

The percentage was a slight decrease from the last midterm in 2018, but County Clerk Vera McCormick said it was better than she expected.

“We predicted around 31% to 32%, but we went over it,” she said. “I was amazed, and I’m so thankful the voters got out and voted.”

McCormick said many key races drove voters to the polls this election, including West Virginia’s amendments, Charleston’s mayoral race and the Legislature race.

One of the closest races this election was between Republican Andrew Anderson and Democrat Kayla Young for the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The delegate race for the 56th district included about 6,000 votes, and it came down to 54. Young, who won, said the election shows the importance of every vote.

“Most people’s regular lives don’t include thinking about the government every day,” Young said. “They shouldn’t, the government should just work, but once it comes to election season, we got to get people out to vote. The more we vote, the better representatives we’ll be.”

Young was not surprised by this year’s voter turnout, but she is hoping more come to the polls in the future.

“Every single vote counts every time, every election,” She said. “It’s incredibly crucial to vote.”