CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This morning, West Virginia Senate Democrats and child advocates gathered at the State Capitol to discuss a House bill that could impact children across the state.

The bill would fund child protective services workers, ensure transparency in the foster care system and reform the child abuse hotline. The bill passed from the house 99-1 and the Senate House Committee unanimously, but now it is stalled in the Senate Finance Committee.

“What I would do is anyone who sees this interview and hears me, take the time, pick up the phone and find out who’s on the Senate Finance Committee – it’s all public knowledge on the West Virginia legislative website – and call them and tell them to put it on the agenda and ask them why its not on the agenda,” said State Senator Richard Lindsay (D-Kanawha)

Those pushing for the bill say time is running out for legislation to leave committee.