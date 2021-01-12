WV GOP chair Melody Potter resigns to focus on family

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The first woman to lead West Virginia’s Republican Party has resigned to focus on her family.
Melody Potter announced her immediate resignation in a statement Monday night.
She was selected as state GOP chairwoman in 2018. Potter says both of her parents suffered strokes last year and require constant care.
State party co-chairman Roman Stauffer will serve as acting chairman until a replacement is selected.
