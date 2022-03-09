CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia senators have passed a bill that would reinstate the state’s film tax credit.

The vote came after a Republican lawmaker spoke against the legislation, saying it benefits Hollywood while “the people of West Virginia are left hanging out to dry.” Republican Sen. Robert Karnes said he has a problem when “Bette Midler qualifies for millions of dollars in tax credits.”

Using the proposed tax credit, filmmakers could recoup up to 27% of spending on movies and television shows in West Virginia that cost at least $50,000 to make.

Midler called West Virginians “poor, illiterate and strung out” in a tweet after Sen. Joe Manchin refused to support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.