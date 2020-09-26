WV Senators react to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to Supreme Court

President Donald Trump walks with Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a news conference to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WOWK/AP) – On Saturday, Sept. 29, President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump’s pick to the U.S. Supreme Court says she is “mindful” she would be taking the seat vacated by the death of departed liberal icon, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Speaking moments after President Donald Trumped nominated her to the high court during a Rose Garden news conference Saturday, Amy Coney Barrett promptly mentioned Ginsburg and said she was “mindful of who came before” her.

Barrett is a polar opposite of Ginsburg when it comes to judicial philosophy. Barret hailed conservative icon, former Justice Antonin Scalia, as her mentor.

But she called Ginsburg a justice of “enormous talent and consequence.” And she praised Ginsburg as a trailblazer for women’s rights, saying she “not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them.

She also lauded Ginsburg for being able to disagree with colleagues on principles but “without rancor.”

In a statement about President Trump’s nomination for SCOTUS, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) says, “President Trump has selected another outstanding Supreme Court candidate by nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Judge Barrett has had a distinguished career as a law professor, law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia, and federal appellate judge. She has demonstrated a strong commitment to the rule of law and to carefully considering the text and history of the Constitution. I look forward to meeting with Judge Barrett soon as the Senate moves forward with the confirmation process and will consider her based on her merits as West Virginians would expect me to do.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has also issued a statement, saying, “As West Virginia’s Senator, I have always taken my Constitutional obligation to advise and consent on a nominee for a Supreme Court vacancy extremely seriously. I will review Judge Coney Barrett’s legal qualifications and judicial philosophy just as I have done with every Supreme Court nominee that has come before the Senate during my time as a Senator. Rushing to confirm a Supreme Court nominee weeks before a presidential election has never been done before in the history of our nation and it will only fan the flames of division at a time when our country is deeply divided. I cannot support a process that risks further division of the American people at a time when we desperately need to come together. I will not vote to confirm Judge Coney Barrett or any Supreme Court nominee before Election Day on Nov. 3. I urge my Republican friends to slow down, put people before politics, and give their constituents a chance to vote.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.