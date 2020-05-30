Polling stations opening for Kentucky primary election: dispute on how many

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky will not be forced to vote through the mail for the primary election this year.

Counties will be allowed, from special permission from the state, to open up a certain number of polling stations depending on population size.

In Boyd County, the board of elections was permitted one polling station for the entire county. During a recent meeting, Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods brought up a point to add two other locations for more convenience.

The statement during the meeting came after learning that other surrounding counties of similar size were granted multiple polling stations.

We were kind of told by the state that we could only have one polling location for the entire county, as they were encouraging mail-in absentee ballots. Carter County and Lawrence County, which are smaller than us in population have received an okay to have four polling locations. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods





The previously established location was the Boyd County Middle School, granting enough room to follow safe social distancing guidelines.

According to Sheriff Woods, the other two locations up for consideration are the Poage Elementary School and the Catlettsburg Senior Citizens Center. These location were spaced specifically with convenience in mind.

One in the city of Ashland, one in the city of Catlettsburg, (and) one in the county. We just wanted people not to have to drive so far. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods

The Boyd County clerk was not available for comment on this issue. The two additional polling locations have not yet been verified by the state.

