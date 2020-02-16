Pomeroy local landmark catches fire early Sunday morning

POMEROY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Pomeroy, Rutland and Middleport fire departments responded to a report of a fire at The Wild Horse Cafe along West Main Street in Pomeroy, Ohio early Sunday morning.

The fire was contained to the attic section of the building. Furniture and electronics inside of the structure have sustained minor water damage.

No injuries were reported and the management staff tells us that they plan to rebuild. The staff remains optimistic that the restaurant will be reopened as soon as the needed repairs are made.





The restaurant sustained minor water damage in the inside of the structure. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

According to Pomeroy Fire Chief Rick Blaettner, the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen. The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office will be conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire.

According to neighbors, the Wild Horse Cafe is noted as one of the main sit-down restaurants in Meigs County. The restaurant management staff says that the building was packed full of people the night before.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.