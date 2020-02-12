Popular park in Logan damaged by high water

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) Shawnee Island Park is important to many people in the City of Logan in Logan County, WV. But earlier this week high water damaged the beloved spot along the Guyandotte River.

“It is a part of all of us really and we just want to make sure that it comes back,” said City of Logan Clerk Amber Miller. “We’ll repair it. We are not afraid.”

Each picnic table and fixture within the park holds special significance. So when high water covered the park earlier this week it was heartbreaking for those who helped bring the vision to life.

“We started this together sort of as a city family project. We knew that we had something that was really special,” Miller said. “I am a little emotional when it comes to this because there are a lot of people represented down here.”

High water washed away a few picnic tables Monday. Some were recovered after the water receded. Luckily most of the tables were moved to higher ground by the city’s fire department before the water came up. The park flooded last year also. It was something leaders of the project prepared for being so close to the Guyandotte River.

“We put things in place,” Miller said. “We moved the Gold Star Family Circle back so that it wouldn’t receive water and we have concrete cornhole boards and we have all of our fire pits secured and we didn’t lose any of that.” And even though the park is a bit of a mess right now, the focus is on restoring Shawnee Island and on the memories still left to be made there.

Miller said Lowe’s of Logan is a community partner and will help the city replace what was lost.