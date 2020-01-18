Pork farmers big winners in China-U.S. trade deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The ink is barely dry on a phase-one trade deal between the U.S. and China; and U.S. agriculture officials already predict there’s good news for American pork farmers.

Chinese demand for pork is likely to boost U.S. pork markets this year. The Department of Agriculture bases that forecast on new numbers from a U.S.D.A. report.

It shows more than a quarter of all U.S. pork exports went to China in November of 2019.

Compare that to one year earlier- with the trade war at its height, barely five percent of those pork exports went to China.

Within the past year, China tapped into its emergency pork reserves after more than 100 million pigs were lost to African swine fever.

China consumes the most pork of any nation in the world.

The new trade deal gives U.S. pig farmers assurances it’ll have takers for its exports.

Pork makes up 16 percent of the $200 billion dollars worth of goods China promises to buy in the next two years.