Portsmouth City Council accepting resumes for 6th Ward after passing of Councilman

The Portsmouth City Council says Sixth Ward Councilman Thomas Lowe has died. Nov. 12, 2020.(Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth City Council)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Portsmouth City Council is accepting resumes to fill the open Council position for the 6th Ward.

This comes on the heels of the passing of Councilman Thomas Lowe.

Interested applicants shall have been a resident of the 6th Ward  for no less than six months and of the City for no less than three years.

 Interested persons should email a resume with a cover letter to: Portsmouth City Council, Attention – Diana Ratliff – dratliff@portsmouthoh.org. Deadline for Submissions is 12:00 noon on December 9, 2020. The City of Portsmouth is an EEO employer.

