Portsmouth city councilperson looks to ban offensive memorabilia on city property

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The city of Portsmouth, Ohio strives for diversity and respect for all races and religions. Part of their efforts is to make sure city properties display that same respect.

2nd Ward Councilperson for the Portsmouth City Council, Charlotte Gordon says members of the community, like the “Unity Project” group, have taken action by painting the murals welcoming visitors to the city.

When crossing the bridge from Kentucky to Ohio, on the left you can see the murals, but some have complained that, when looking on the other side, they have seen offensive memorabilia.

During the summer season, the riverfront campground near Shawnee State University is leased out to individuals to set up campers and recreational vehicles. The campsite has several rules and regulations clearly written at the entrance along with a written agreement for each renter.



Confederate flags have been spotted from the bridge being flown in the riverfront campground. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Unfortunately, the use of offensive memorabilia, such as the confederate flag, has been reported being seen on the property when driving into the city.

Gordon addressed these complaints during the November 23rd City Managers Session.

Could we write into the agreements… where there is no, specifically no confederate flags or no offensive language? Charlotte Gordon, 2nd Ward Councilperson, Portsmouth City Council

Haas responded saying the council may run into first amendment rights issues, even though the property is owned by the city. During the meeting he said “We could ban all flags. I don’t know how you’d pick which ones are offensive to whom.”

Haas also says he will be looking into the situation further to find out what actions may be taken. We reached out to the city solicitor’s office for an update, but we have not heard back yet.

