Portsmouth PD swears in two new officers

Jesse Kontras (right) and Tyler Spriggs (left) were sworn to the Portsmouth Police Department at 9 a.m. this morning Jan. 25, 2021. (Photos Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Two new officers are joining the Portsmouth Police Department.

City Manager Sam Sutherland and Chief of Police Debby Brewer say Jesse Kontras and Tyler Spriggs were sworn at 9 a.m. this morning Jan. 25, 2021.

According to the city, Kontras previously worked with the New Boston Police Department, the Lawrence/Scioto Solid Waste District, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The 2017 graduate of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Ohio University has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from The University of Findley and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice/Crime Analysis from Tiffin University.

Spriggs has worked as a corrections officer for the Jackson and Ross County Sheriff’s offices, as well as a prison guard for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and as an ERT team member for the Sothern Ohio Correctional Facility, city officials say. He is a recent graduate of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Hocking Hills and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Ohio University.

Sutherland and Brewer say they will be assigned to a field training officer for 12 weeks of additional on-the-job training.

