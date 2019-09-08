Possible Rural King to replace K-Mart in Elkview

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK) – K-Mart is closing in Elkview as part of their nationwide downsize, and now an upgrade may be in the works.

Delegate Dean Jeffries reached out to the Rural King Chief Executive’s Office on Friday to try and schedule a time to meet and discuss a possibility of opening a store in Elkview.

“I think we would be a great fit. We both stand for Second Amendment rights. The people up here like to hunt and fish, so the Second Amendment and freedom is important to the community”, says Jeffries.

After the 2016 flood ravaged the Elkview community, a lot of business was lost in the Crossings Mall. But Jeffries says he hopes opening a Rural King store could help bring more business and jobs to the area.

“We’re slowly coming back, businesses are coming here, but we think once we get our new school that was lost in the flood built just across the interstate, businesses will want to come and locate here”, he claims.

Elkview residents think a Rural King would be a wonderful addition to the community and are excited for the possibility.

“I think it would be amazing, that way you wouldn’t have to drive to Cross Lanes. I mean I think it’s a really good idea”, says an Elkview resident.

Delegate Jeffries says he hopes to hear back from the Rural King office in the next week and is optimistic on their response.