Possible tornado touches down in Charleston

Charleston, W. Va. (WOWK) – A possible tornado touched down in Charleston Monday nearly destroying some communities.

Trees collapsed onto power lines and caused gas leaks up near Alum Creek

The worst of the storm hit around Corridor G and South Charleston, leaving some residents picking up the pieces of what’s left of their homes.

In the Coventry Woods subdivision located in South Charleston, over 10 trees collapsed onto one home in the community leaving residents to seek shelter elsewhere until further notice.

“We hear da lot of wind… we heard trees falling and I went out into the backyard and then saw another tree fall and right then the ceiling in our kitchen collapsed. We knew it was bad” says Coventry Woods resident Debbie Wilson.

Clean up is now underway and crews will continue to work on damage throughout the week. However, some Charleston residents could go days without power.