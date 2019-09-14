Possible vape ban could destroy local businesses

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – President Trump’s proposed vaping ban could shut down local businesses. However, business owners argue the ban could do more harm than good.

“We get calls on a daily basis from customers who are concerned about the medical scare and concerned they’re going to have to go back to smoking cigarettes”, says Full Steam Vapor co-owner Dustin Boggess.

Boggess says a lot of health risks associated with the negative effects of vaping come into play when products with vitamin E oil is involved. Products like these usually come from black markets. He says his shop, along with a many local vaping businesses, ensure everything in store is United States Pharmacopeia certified.

“We can hope, since Trump is for small businesses and America, that he’ll see the possible health implications of putting millions of users back onto something that kills 480,000 people a year with traditional tobacco”, says Boggess.

Concern for vaping skyrocketed in the past months after 6 people died across the nation and the impact it has had on minors. According to the Food and Drug Administration, from 2013 through 2019 there were 1741 local businesses in West Virginia that sold tobacco products to minors. Only 9 of which were certified vape shops.

Boggess says vaping could be a healthier alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes. However, any product with nicotine could cause addiction.