Post-flood restaurant opens its door for second location

CLAY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Frostbite Dairy Bar opened shortly after the June 2016 flood.

Their first location is in Clendenin and after a successful year of business, they have now opened a second location in Clay.

Owners Ronald and Connie Evans have always dreamed of having their own dairy bar and saw the perfect opportunity to do so after the flood. Clendenin had lost most of its fast-food options.

“We have kids and we’ve had a history of our family going to the Dairy Queen and we want to offer that again. Ball teams been able to get ice cream and do things like that. We just felt that we could do that so that’s where we’re at now,” said Ronald.

The new location has been open now for 2 weeks and is serving their entire menu except for soft drinks.

Hours of operation for Clendenin’s location are Tuesday-Sunday 11 am – 8 pm. Clay’s location is Tuesday-Saturday 11 am – 7 pm.