‘Potentially historic’ storm could drop up to 6 feet of snow in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR/WOWK) — A major weekend snowstorm could drop as much as 5 to 6 feet of snow in some parts of Colorado.

The storm is part of a system that is expected to pummel parts of the Rockies and High Plains with snow that could hinder travel, damage trees and knock out power in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska, according to Nexstar Nation station KDVR.

Our own StormTracker 13 Predictor agrees, showing some areas with several feet of snow possible.

StormTracker 13 Predictor snow output for the coming winter storm in the Rockies

In Colorado, a cold front arrives Friday with snow showers on and off in Denver and 1 to 2 inches into the Foothills.

The window for the heaviest snow is Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, with it tapering off Sunday night and early Monday. Totals of 1 to 2 feet of snow are forecast for Denver, with 2 to 6 feet expected in the Foothills.

Winter storm watches have been issued for parts of southeast Wyoming, the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado — including Cheyenne, Wyoming; Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, Colorado.

Watches and warnings for Colorado, Wyoming and Utah for heavy snow

‼️ Whiteout conditions & hazardous travel will be a major impacts as early as Friday, especially Saturday into Sunday evening. ‼️



❄️We will continue to monitor the forecast & give lead time ahead of this significant event! #WYwx #NEwx pic.twitter.com/xfNvu0vyZe — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) March 10, 2021

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyoming, described the storm as a “potentially historic event taking shape” with “blizzard conditions possible.”

In Denver, the National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday that the storm had a “low to medium potential to approach the March 2003 historical snowstorm.”

That storm covered Denver with 31.8 inches of snow, its second-heaviest snowfall dating to 1881, according to the NWS.

The mix of wet, heavy snow and strong winds may damage trees and trigger power outages and cause some roadways to become impassable.

