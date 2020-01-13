Power out until Monday for some in the Tri-State area.

W.Va. (WOWK) After severe storms that swept through the Tri -State area, thousands of people are still without power.



Appalachian Power’s outage map is reporting that more than 4,000 homes and businesses have no service as 10 pm Sunday night, including parts of Kanawha , Wayne and Putnam counties.



The current estimated time for power to be restored in some of those areas is to be early Monday morning.



In Kentucky, it a little less than 200 customers are still without power, but Kentucky Power said more than 4,000 customers were without at the height of yesterday’s storm.



In ohio, AEP is reporting that more than 1,000 customers are still without power.