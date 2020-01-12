Power outages across eastern Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky Power is responding to two waves of heavy rain and strong winds that moved through eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The storms resulted in nearly 230 separate outages mainly caused by trees falling on power lines and breaking nearly 20 poles and bringing down lines.







Severe weather brought winds with gusts up to nearly 60 miles an hour on Saturday. More mild weather on Sunday will allow workers to more quickly restore power without additional outages.

Nearly 340 crews and contractors are working to make repairs as quickly as they can do so safely. In addition, a helicopter is being used to assess damage to facilities by air.

Most affected customers should have power restored by Sunday night in counties served by the Hazard and Pikeville districts. Outages in some areas served by the Ashland District could extend into Monday.

A snapshot view of current outages affecting five customers or more is available anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.