Power outages reported in WV, OH and KY

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thousands of customers are without power in our region this morning.

Appalachian Power is reporting a total of 219 outages across parts of southern West Virginia and western Virginia that are affecting a total of 17,574 customers. Some of those outages in our area are expected to be restored sometime today, while crews are still assessing other outages to determine restoration times.

AEP Ohio is reporting 789 outages across the eastern half of the state affecting 52,061 customers. In our region, the counties affected by the outages mostly include portions of Scioto, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton counties. Crews are assessing the conditions on many of these outages, while some are estimated to be restored throughout the day on Friday.

Kentucky Power is only reporting 12 outages affecting approximately 1,813 customers. Only three of those outages have been reported in counties in our region. Crews are assessing the condition to see when those outages will be restored, but some are expected to be restored throughout the day.

For the most up-to-date information on the outage in your area, visit Appalachian Power’s outage map, AEP Ohio’s outage map, or Kentucky Power’s outage map.

This story will be updated as we learn more details about the power outages throughout our region.