Power outages, road closure in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Rutledge Road is closed now until further notice for maintenance due to multiple trees falling down in the area.

The road is closed from Jericho Drive to Ridgedale Lane. There are currently 539 customers without power as of 9 a.m. in Kanawha County, according to Appalachian Power.

Damage in the area includes at least four poles, including three spans of downed wire, three broken cross arms, and one broken pole top, according to Phil Moye of Appalachian Power.

Repairs could be completed around 2 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories