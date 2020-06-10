Powerball $136 million ticket winner wants to remain anonymous

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The holder of a Powerball ticket worth more than $136 million has contacted the West Virginia lottery.

But lottery assistant director Randy Burnside said the winner wants to remain anonymous.

The ticket that was sold at a convenience store in Hinton was the only winning ticket in the country to match all six numbers drawn on June 3, 2020.

It was the ninth grand-prize Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia and the first since 2010. Burnside says the winner has not yet claimed the prize.

Once the prize is claimed, the winner can either take annual payments over 29 years or the cash option of $108 million.

