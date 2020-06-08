1  of  2
Practice starts for youth sports teams in West Virginia

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Low-contact youth sports teams in West Virginia can start practicing this week under Gov. Jim Justice’s move to continue lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Middle and high school teams also can begin training Monday, while sports facilities such as indoor tennis and racquetball courts and outdoor basketball courts can reopen. Under Justice’s orders, games involving youth teams can restart on June 22, 2020, if social distancing rules are followed.

At least 84 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and about 2,100 have tested positive. 

