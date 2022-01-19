All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Contractors doing work at old Sears building

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: After further research into the situation at the old Sears building, 13 News cannot confirm that the line capping at the building on Wednesday was directly related to future demolition of the building. The story below has been updated to reflect that.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Loftis and Sons Contractors were doing some work on the building Wednesday morning.

Rodney Loftis, the owner of the contracting company, told 13 News that they are digging out and capping off underground utility lines.

13 News is reaching out to Sears for additional information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS