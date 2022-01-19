Contractors doing work at old Sears building

Editor’s Note: After further research into the situation at the old Sears building, 13 News cannot confirm that the line capping at the building on Wednesday was directly related to future demolition of the building. The story below has been updated to reflect that.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Loftis and Sons Contractors were doing some work on the building Wednesday morning.

Rodney Loftis, the owner of the contracting company, told 13 News that they are digging out and capping off underground utility lines.

13 News is reaching out to Sears for additional information.